Keep or sell? Assessing the QPR players linked with summer exits

QPR are in a bit of a mess right now, with players already leaving and more looking set to follow.

Rob Dickie sealed a move to Bristol City yesterday, potentially marking the start of a rather dire summer transfer window for the R’s.

Gareth Ainsworth looks like he has his work cut out and his recent comments about the strength of the 2023/24 Championship roster won’t have filled fans with confidence.

What’s more is that several QPR players have been, and are being linked with a summer exit. The likes of Stefan Johansen and Chris Willock have been linked with potential summer exits, but right now it’s Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair, and Lyndon Dykes being heavily linked with moves away.

Here we assess those three players and their QPR futures…

Seny Dieng

Ligue 1 side Reims are said to be eyeing a move for Dieng. The 28-year-old is one of several first-team players out of contract in 2024 and so, like Dickie, QPR could look to sell him this summer and take a payday while they can.

Jordan Archer is technically out of contract this month but he’s in talks with the club over a potential new deal. Though if he leaves and Dieng leaves this summer too, Ainsworth’s only first-team goalkeeper will be the 21-year-old Murphy Mahoney.

QPR fans would no doubt like to see Dieng stay despite some inconsistent performances last season. But going off QPR’s early trajectory this summer, and Reims’ growing interest in Dieng, it looks like he could be moved on.

Keep or sell? A sale seems more likely as things stand.

Ilias Chair

Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up Chair as a replacement for James Maddison. Chair was arguably QPR’s best and most consistent attacking threat last season, scoring five and assisting nine more. He’s under contract until 2025, with QPR having he option to extend his stay by a further year too.

So the R’s are under no pressure to sell Chair this summer and with other players looking more likely to move on, Chair could be one who’s not for sale. But again, QPR look like a selling club this summer and if they can bring in more attacking reinforcements, they could cash in on Chair. On the whole though, Chair should be one they do their best to keep.

Keep or sell? QPR should definitely look to keep Chair.

Lyndon Dykes

Dykes is another out of contract in 2024. He endured a tough season in front of goal in 2022/23, scoring just eight times in the Championship and coming under criticism for his lack of goals.

Despite that, several teams are being linked with a summer move for the Scottish international including Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, and Stoke City.

Daily Mail say that he’s looking increasingly likely to leave this summer and despite QPR having a distinct lack of strikers, cashing in on Dykes while interest is high seems like the smart thing to do – providing that Ainsworth can have some funding to restock on strikers.

Keep or sell? A sale looks best for all.