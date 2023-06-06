James Ward-Prowse’s stance on Southampton future revealed with two PL clubs pushing the hardest to sign him this summer

Southampton favourite James Ward-Prowse is ‘taking time out’ before deciding on next steps following the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League, says Football Insider.

Ward-Prowse managed to shine during what was a dire 2022/23 season for Southampton. The Saints finished rock-bottom of the top flight and won just six league games all season, eventually finishing 11 points adrift as they return to the Football League for the first time since 2012.

But it looks like Ward-Prowse will be one of the first to depart St Mary’s this summer. He’s the main man in-demand on the south coast after recording 13 goal contributions in the 2022/23 Premier League season, with a number of Premier League teams said to be keen including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, West Ham, and Wolves, with Tottenham Hotspur having been loosely linked alongside Ward-Prowse and Leicester City’s James Maddison ahead of the summer.

And an emerging report from Football Insider has revealed that it’s Spurs and London rivals West Ham who are ‘pushing the hardest’ to sign Ward-Prowse this summer. But the same report also reveals that Ward-Prowse is taking some time off before deciding where his future lies.

What next for Ward-Prowse?

A summer move has looked likely for a long time. Even if Southampton had beaten the drop, Ward-Prowse needs to move on to bigger and better and this summer it looks like he’ll do just that.

But after a long and arduous 2022/23 season, it’s no surprise that Ward-Prowse wants some time out before settling his Southampton future. It also gives the Saints some time to work out how much they’ll eventually command for him and also who they might look towards to replace him.

His goals and assists will certainly need replacing ahead of what is going to be a very tough 2023/24 season in the Championship for Southampton.

A move to most Premier League teams would suit Ward-Prowse. But a move to either West Ham or Spurs would be a very exciting prospect for him, with eventual European football and more minutes on the international stage surely the aim.

The transfer window officially opens on June 14th.