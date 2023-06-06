‘I would get them promoted’ – 46-year-old boss makes comment on vacant Leeds United job

Leeds United’s former midfielder Lee Bowyer has said he ‘would love’ to take the vacant manager’s job at Elland Road if given the call.

Leeds United are currently without a manager after it was confirmed that Sam Allardyce would not be having his contract at the club extended. It means the Whites will need a new boss to lead them on their return to the Championship, though the ownership situation seems as though it needs to be resolved first.

Plenty of names are sure to be linked with the post at Elland Road and a good few will likely throw their names into the hat too.

Now, one man who has said he’d jump at the chance to take charge is Lee Bowyer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (quotes via Birmingham Live), the 46-year-old said that he ‘would love’ to take charge at Elland Road if given the call, backing himself to get them back on track and back in the Premier League. When asked if he would want the job, he said:

“For sure. I have a connection with the club and I understand the club and I think that’s important for whoever goes in next.

“If I got the call then I would love to go there and get that club going again, get the fans onside and get the place bouncing. I believe if I went in there I would get them promoted.”

Bowyer spent six-and-a-half years on the books at Leeds United, playing 265 times during that spell.

1 of 10 Which stadium is bigger? Craven Cottage Turf Moor

Ready for a return?

Bowyer has been out of the game just over a year now. He was a success at Charlton Athletic but while there were bright moments during his Birmingham City tenure, his departure seemed best for all after a tough end to his time at the club.

There’s no doubt that he’s someone that knows Leeds United and their supporters either. He can galvanise players and the current squad at Elland Road certainly need to have some belief instilled in them if they’re to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites need more than belief though. They need a new vision and a clear way of implementing it, as they clearly had their plan under Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch, but they really lost their way after bringing in Javi Gracia and Allardyce.

Whether Bowyer could guide them back to the top-flight, that’d be for the club hierarchy to assess.