Euro club lodge opening bid for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting have firmed up their interest in Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres, submitting a bid of €12million, with an additional €3million in add-ons, according to Portuguese publication Record.

Coventry City fell at the final hurdle in their bid to achieve promotion to the Premier League, losing on penalties at Wembley in the Championship play-off final against Luton Town.

Now with another season in the second tier on the horizon, the Sky Blues could be resigned to losing some of their star players, including top scorer Viktor Gyokeres.

One club said to be interested is Portuguese giants Sporting, who have now made a concrete bid of €12million plus add-ons for the 25-year-old forward, according to Record.

Coventry City’s asking price is reportedly £25million according to talkSPORT, and so Sporting may need to double their bid to stand any chance of prizing the Swede away from the the CBS Arena this summer.

The Sky Blues will likely come back with either a counter offer or outright turn down the bid. If they are to go one better than last season and earn promotion, they will need to keep hold of their best players, with Gyokeres top of their priority list.

Time to make the step up…

Gyokeres has shown in the past two seasons that he deserves to be playing on a bigger stage and take a step up from playing in the Championship. Whether that is with a team from the Premier League or abroad remains to be seen.

£25million is a realistic asking price, but it may be out of Sporting’s reach. The most they have ever paid for a player is €16million, and so may not have the financial power to compete with other clubs should more offers come in.

Coventry City ultimately won’t want to sell, but their hands may be tied. Gyokeres will likely have lofty ambitions of playing in more prominent leagues and if a club comes in with a bid which matches or exceeds their valuation, he may look to depart.