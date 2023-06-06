Championship side ready to offload 25-year-old amid Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City interest

Blackburn Rovers are ‘likely to consider offers’ for Tayo Edun this summer, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are open to offloading the 25-year-old ahead of next season with Harry Pickering currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Edun, who can play in midfield as well as his usual left-back role, is reportedly on the radar of Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City this summer according to LancashireLive.

He made the move to Ewood Park in 2021 and has since made 34 appearances in all competitions over the past two seasons. His contract expires in June 2024.

Door open for Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City…

Charlton Athletic are preparing for another year in League One under Dean Holden and landing Edun would be an impressive addition for the London club. He is a proven performer at that level having been a key man for Lincoln City before his switch to Blackburn Rovers.

He has also played for Fulham and Ipswich Town in the past. The Addicks finished 10th in the third tier table last term and were 15 points off the play-offs in the end.

It is a new era at Cardiff City following Erol Bulut’s surprise appointment and he will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with some signings in the upcoming window. Edun would give the Bluebirds more competition and depth in their squad and may feel he has a point to prove still at Championship level.

Bulut has previously managed Yeni Malatyaspor, Alanyaspor, Fenerbahce and Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig and it is unclear which direction he will take in regards to recruitment over the next couple months, whether or not he goes down the abroad route or sticks to domestic players.