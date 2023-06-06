Cambridge United, Northampton Town and MK Dons chasing Premier League striker

Cambridge United, Northampton Town and MK Dons are all battling to sign Fulham striker Kieron Bowie, as per reporter Darren Witcoop.

Bowie, 20, spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Northampton Town, helping fire them back to League One. He chipped in with five goals and three assists in 40 games across all competitions, playing as a striker, right winger and attacking midfielder.

He’s heading back to parent club Fulham this summer upon the end of his temporary deal with the Cobblers, but it could be that the young Scot ends up back in the EFL sooner rather than later.

Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said on Twitter that Bowie has plenty of interest ahead of the summer window.

Northampton Town are keen to bring him back for a second stint but Cambridge United are also keen, as are MK Dons. It is added that St. Mirren ‘had’ been battling for his signature too.

Cambridge Utd among clubs eyeing in-demand Fulham striker Kieron Bowie. Northampton Town want to take Bowie on loan for a second spell with MK Dons also in the hunt. St Mirren had been vying for the Scot’s signature #cambridgeunited #CUFC #NTFC #MKDons #FFC #NorthamptonTown — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 5, 2023

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Another EFL loan awaits?

After making a name for himself in Scotland with Raith Rovers, Bowie found form for Fulham’s U18s and game time with the U21s. His loan to Northampton has allowed him to take the next step in his development and after a season in League Two, it could be that the new season brings a step up in competition.

League One seems the logical destination for the talented Scot and with Cambridge and Northampton both options, it will be interesting to see just where he ends up.

Both clubs need to bolster their ranks this summer. Cambridge survived narrowly and after losing Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs, their attacking ranks will be in dire need of new firepower. As for the Cobblers, they’re gearing up for a step up after promotion and as it stands, Louis Appere and Danny Hylton are the only strikers contracted to the club beyond this summer.