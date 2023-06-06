Burnley see eight-figure bid rejected for Chelsea man, Blues holding out for more

Burnley have seen a £15million bid for Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen rejected, says The Athletic’s Liam Twomey.

Maatsen, 21, was one of Burnley’s standout players in their standout 2022/23 season in the Championship. The Dutchman scored their first goal of the Championship season and went on to score three more, assisting six as well in 39 total league appearances for the Clarets.

He’s since returned to Chelsea where he has just one more year left on his contract. It’s long been reported that Vincent Kompany wants to bring Maatsen back to Turf Moor for the upcoming Premier League season, but recent reports have revealed that Chelsea want £20million for the full-back – a number that seems to be out of Burnley’s price range.

And now, The Athletic’s Chelsea reporter Twomey has revealed on Twitter that Burnley have seen a £15million bid for Maatsen knocked back Chelsea, confirming the apparent £20million price tag whilst also revealing that the Blues would want bonuses in any deal to sell Maatsen.

Burnley want Maatsen and have bid up to £15m, which has been rejected. Chelsea want £20m plus bonuses to sell and haven’t ruled out keeping him, though his pathway at Stamford Bridge is unclear. Piece on his situation with @adjones_journo 👇 #CFC https://t.co/LT4ohvFl2G — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) June 6, 2023

Maatsen to Burnley…

At £20million, Maatsen to Burnley is looking unlikely. It was claimed earlier in the week that Chelsea could hand Maatsen a new deal this summer and then loan him back to Burnley, which seems more likely than the Clarets coughing up £20million.

But Twomey makes an interesting point in that Maatsen could yet have a role to play at Chelsea next season. His attributes are very well-suited to the Premier League and given Chelsea’s heavy spending in January, they could play it cool this summer and look to utilise the players they already have.

Burnley though are obviously keen, and ready to put their money where their mouth is given this apparent £15million bid. But Chelsea are a big-money side and they’ll want big-money for any of their players this summer.