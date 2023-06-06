Burnley enter race to sign Ecuador international

Burnley are preparing for life in the Premier League after securing promotion as Championship winners, and are looking to bolster their options with new signings in the summer transfer window.

One player Burnley have identified as a potential target is Real Valladolid’s Gonzalo Plata, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo. The Clarets have joined Bournemouth in the race to sign the winger, who managed one goal and seven assists last season.

With Real Valladolid suffering relegation down to the second tier, they are likely to be expecting incoming bids for some of their better players, and Burnley could well be one of the beneficiaries of their 18th placed finish last season.

Plata is a 33-time Ecuador international, and can play a whole host of positions. Primarily used wide-right, he is also capable of playing on the left, through the middle, and has even played as a left-back on occasion.

A good option for Burnley…

Vincent Kompany’s side will need to spend this summer to give themselves every chance of maintaining their Premier League status next season, and given he has played in the top flight in Spain, is a regular international, and can play a number of positions, Plata looks like a strong option for Burnley to explore.

Additionally, given Real Valladolid’s relegation, the Spanish side likely won’t demand too high a fee for the 22-year-old, meaning they can secure the signing without having the break the bank and invest in their squad elsewhere.

Finally, a move would make sense for all parties. Admittedly, Real Valladolid will want to keep one of their prized assets to help their chances of promotion, but they would be able to reinvest the money coming in and Plata would have the chance of playing in the Premier League and continue playing at the highest level.