Bristol City are working on a recipe for promotion, and they could cook up a storm next season

An age-old pub quiz question: “What is the biggest city in the UK to have never had a team play in the Premier League?” May soon have a new answer.

The answer, as many football fans and stattos will tell you, is Bristol. Bristol City were last in the English top flight in 1980 in what was the old Division 1. Three-straight relegations followed and the Robins haven’t been in the top flight since. They’ve spent 14 of the last 16 seasons in the second tier and they’ve only been involved in the Championship play-offs once in that time – in the 2007/08 campaign which was the first of those 16 aforementioned seasons.

Lee Johnson was the man who looked set to guide Bristol City into the promised land. The best he achieved was an 8th place finish in 2018/19 and following his timely departure in 2020, a reset was required, and a rethink about how Bristol City could break free from the shackles of the Champisonhip, which for a while now have had the Robins and many others in a firm grip.

There wasn’t a hangover as such following Johnson’s departure. His tenure turned somewhat sour long before he was eventually sacked in July 2020, with the Robins then sat in 12th place of the Championship table. Mathematically, they were still in with a chance of finishing inside the play-off places. Realistically though, after a near £50million spending spree that season, Bristol City’s Premier League push had never seemed so fractured.

Then along came Nigel Pearson. He took the reins after half-a-season under Dean Holden. The two-time Football League promotion-winner with Leicester City returned to management after nearly a year out following a spell in charge of Watford during the 2019/20 season. Some saw it as an underwhelming and almost sluggish appointment on the surface, but few will disagree that he’s done a steady, rather impressive job so far.

Bristol City was a ship that could’ve quickly sank following their expensive and failed promotion bids under Johnson. But the club quickly readjusted, turning their focus towards youth promotion and development under the guise of a manager in Pearson who has a track record of doing such a thing.

There was a shift towards free agent signings as well. Bristol City barely spent last season compared to other campaigns, cashing in Antoine Semenyo in January and seeing Alex Scott blossom into a fine young player – and a very valuable asset at the same time. A £25million payday lies ahead for Bristol City if they play their cards right – Tommy Conway is another who’s risen through the ranks at Bristol City to become a vital first-team player under Pearson.

Bristol City were the early birds in last summer’s transfer window, signing names like Kane Wilson, Mark Sykes, and Kal Naismith on free transfers before this time last year. And the Robins are getting out the traps quickly this summer. Rob Dickie has already signed from QPR, with Brighton and former England youth defender Haydon Roberts being eyed up on a free transfer. The club was also one of the first to announce their retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

There’s still a few kinks to iron out. Han-Noah Massengo’s current situation is something that Bristol City will want to avoid with future players. Semenyo went for much less than he could’ve done last summer. And in terms of league position, Bristol City achieved nothing special last season, nor in the season before.

But that ‘something special’ is undefinable. What it takes for teams to break out of the Championship is something that we’ll never truly be able to put a finger on. Money? Not really – ask Lee Johnson. Sustainable planning? Perhaps more so than money, look at Brighton and Brentford. A balance of youth and experience, and a degree of squad depth? Probably. An eager demeanour in the transfer market and a keen eye for a bargain? For sure.

The ingredients for promotion are never the same. But Pearson and co are certainly working on a recipe of their own which is starting to grab the attention of Championship fans and neutrals alike. Let Bristol City cook and we might have an early dark horse in next season’s promotion picture.