Bradford City in talks with Premier League pair over potential loan signings

Bradford City chief executive Ryan Sparks has said the club are in talks with two Premier League clubs about potential loan arrivals.

Bradford City are looking to bolster their ranks this summer as they prepare for another year in League Two under Mark Hughes.

The Bantams reached the play-offs last season but were beaten in the semi-final over two legs by eventual winners Carlisle United.

They utilised the loan market last term to bring in wingers Scott Banks from Crystal Palace and Tyreik Wright from Aston Villa and are hoping to go down the same route again in preparation for the next campaign.

Sparks has told BBC West Yorkshire: “There are two clubs that we’re talking to at the moment in the Premier League that have got two players that we would like to have but there is huge interest in them. We want to be at the front of the queue and equally, we have players we will monitor and fall down the pecking order once the loan domino effect commences.

“That is usually towards the end of the summer, before a ball has been kicked. It may even be after the season starts. Scott (Banks) would be a great example.”

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Bradford City making transfer plans…

Bradford are making good strides as they look to mount another promotion push to League One. Arguably their main bit of business has been completed already by securing a new deal for key striker Andy Cook.

They do have gaps to fill across their squad though and have let a few players depart already such as Abo Eisa, Adam Clayton, Charlie Wood, Kian Scales, Oscar Threlkeld and Yann Songo’o to pave the way for new arrivals.

The Yorkshire club picked up 76 points from their 46 outings last season and finished a point inside the top seven and seven off the top three. League Two will be competitive once again next time around with MK Dons and Forest Green Rovers among the teams coming down and Wrexham and Notts County coming up.

You would also expect the likes of Stockport County, Salford City and Mansfield Town to be strong, whilst ambitious Gillingham and Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers will also fancy their chances of success.