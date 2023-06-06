3 Tyler Adams replacements Leeds United should consider amid recent transfer link

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is said to be a target for Nottingham Forest ahead of the transfer window.

Leeds United are heading for the Championship and it’s likely that key players will head for pastures new. American midfielder Adams proved himself as an influential performer for the Whites, which is said to have caught the eyes of Nottingham Forest.

He could be a tough player to replace if he leaves, but Leeds will need to fill the void left by him if he does exit. With that in mind, here are three potential replacements the club should keep in mind…

Stijn Spierings – FC Toulouse

Dutch defensive midfielder Spierings will be available for nothing this summer. He’s leaving Ligue 1 side Toulouse when his contract expires and could be a player worth considering for Leeds United.

At 27, he’s got experience at a good level in Holland and France and, like Adams, he’s effective out of possession and in winning the ball back. Definitely one worth keeping in mind given that he can be signed on a free transfer.

Charlie Patino – Arsenal

Patino is set to leave Arsenal this summer and while he could definitely join a club at a higher level, Patino could be tempted by the offer of regular game time and the chance to play in front of big crowds.

He’s composed on the ball, can play in a range of midfield roles and while he needs to develop further physically, he’s got plenty of time to do so and has the tenacity to make up for it. If he could maximise his potential, he could become one of the country’s top midfielders in the years to come.

Aidan Morris – Columbus Crew

Last but not least is Aidan Morris, who seems a feasible signing if Leeds United want to dip into the American market again.

The 21-year-old is a well-rounded midfielder with a similar defensive ability to Adams while also boasting the progressive nature that could be important in the Championship. He’s got his best years ahead of him and could be a star for the present and future at Elland Road.