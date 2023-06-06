3 Rob Dickie replacements QPR must consider as centre-back makes £1m move

QPR will need to sign a new centre-back this summer after Rob Dickie completed a move to Championship rivals Bristol City on Monday.

QPR’s announcement said the fee was undisclosed, but reports have said £1m was enough to get the deal done.

As a result, Gareth Ainsworth will need to turn his attention to finding a suitable replacement. Here, we put forward three centre-backs the R’s must consider to cover for the departure of Dickie…

Josh Knight – Peterborough United

Knight played under Ainsworth at Wycombe Wanderers and with only 12 months left on his contract, he’s been transfer listed by Peterborough United. He can play as a right-back or centre-back and could be a good long-term option for the R’s.

At 25, he’s got plenty of time to maximise his potential and would know just what Ainsworth demands from his players.

Michael Rose – Coventry City

Rose is leaving Coventry City when his contract expires this summer and a move for him would keep plenty of Championship experience at the back. He could be a real leader for the R’s and if he can stay fit and get back to his best, Rose could become a key player for Ainsworth.

A move for him would keep the expenses down and could free the finances to be spent elsewhere.

Donovan Pines – D.C. United

While a left-field name, Pines could be a great addition to Ainsworth’s backline. He’s a towering aerial presence at both ends of the pitch and is an effective defender, registering a strong among of blocks, tackles and interceptions each game.

He’d be a good fit for the QPR backline and with his contract running out at the end of 2023, he might not cost much either. Pines has spent much of his career in America but after impressing under Wayne Rooney, a big move could await.