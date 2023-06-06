3 Kristian Dennis replacements Carlisle United should target after Tranmere Rovers exit

Carlisle United have a vacancy to fill in attack following Kristian Dennis’ departure to Tranmere Rovers.

Carlisle United will be looking to bolster their ranks following their promotion to League One under Paul Simpson.

Dennis, who is 33-years-old, was their top scorer in the last campaign and fired in 21 goals in all competitions. Here is a look at three players who the Cumbrians could target to replace him up top….

Danny Johnson – free agent

Mansfield Town have cut ties with the 30-year-old this summer and he is available on a free transfer. He spent the first-half of last season on loan at fellow League Two side Walsall and fired 15 goals in 30 games for the Saddlers before heading back to Field Mill in January.

He has a big decision to make on where to go next and is a decent option for Carlisle as they look to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

Cole Stockton – free agent

Stockton is leaving Morecambe when his contract expires at the end of the month and is another who would fit the bill for the Cumbrians. He had a spell at Brunton Park back in 2017 but struggled to make an impact back then.

However, he has since scored 59 goals in 178 outings for the Shrimps over the past four years and has proven himself at third tier level. Prior to his switch to the Mazuma Stadium in 2019, he also had spells at Tranmere Rovers, Hearts and Wrexham.

James Wilson – free agent

The former Manchester United forward is weighing up his next move after his departure from Port Vale. The 27-year-old found the net 19 times in 74 outings during his two seasons at Vale Park.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and played 20 times for the Red Devils’ first-team as a youngster. His career hasn’t quite lived up to the early promise but he is still a decent player in the Football League.