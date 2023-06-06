3 Dion Sanderson alternatives Birmingham City should consider amid growing competition from Stoke City

Birmingham City have been heavily linked with a permanent move for loan star Dion Sanderson, but they’re facing competition for his signature.

Birmingham City’s Championship rivals Stoke City are claimed to have made a bid for Sanderson as he heads for the Wolves exit this summer. The Blues should by no means surrender in the fight for his services yet, but it would be wise to keep some alternative options in mind.

Here, we put forward three centre-backs the Blues should also consider amid the competition for Sanderson…

Zak Vyner – Bristol City

Bristol City look to be revamping their defensive ranks this summer. They’ve already signed Rob Dickie, while they’re pushing to sign Haydon Roberts and a deal for Ross McCrorie looks to be in the offing too.

Players like Vyner could find more minutes away from Ashton Gate and with a year left on his contract at the club, a Championship rival like Birmingham City should consider testing their resolve.

Miles Robinson – Atlanta United

Birmingham City are losing one American star in the form of Auston Trusty, but they could find a new one with a move for Miles Robinson. He’s spent his entire career in his native but after 133 games for Atlanta, his deal is up this winter.

A summer move could come at a cut price and as a regular U.S. international, he’s got the ability to star on these shores. With his deal expiring later this year, Robinson is definitely one to watch.

Axel Tuanzebe – Manchester United

Last but not least is Tuanzebe, who is heading for the exit at Manchester United. His deal is up and after coming through the youth ranks and Old Trafford, he’ll finally be free to find a permanent hope following a string of loans.

Tuanzebe could be a big hit in the Championship and the close link between the Blues and the Red Devils could work in their favour if they were to pursue the 25-year-old.