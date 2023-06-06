3 Curtis Main alternatives Wrexham should consider this summer

Wrexham are being linked with a summer swoop for St Mirren striker Curtis Main, according to the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 05.06.23, 06:21am).

Wrexham have a big summer ahead as they prepare for life back in the Football League after winning the National League title.

Phil Parkinson’s side will be eager to bring in some more signings to ensure they can mount another push for promotion next term. Here is a look at three alternatives they could target amid their links to Scottish Premiership hotshot Main…

Macauley Bonne – free agent

The 27-year-old is a free agent after cutting ties with Charlton Athletic following the end of the last season. He needs to find himself a new home and could be perfect competition for Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer up front at Wrexham.

Bonne, who is a Zimbabwe international, would arrive at the Racecourse Ground with some decent pedigree having played at Championship level only last year with QPR. He has also played for the likes of Colchester United, Leyton Orient and Ipswich Town in the past.

Alfie May – Cheltenham Town

The Red Dragons are believed to be keen on the Cheltenham Town forward, as reported by the Express, and he would be ideal. He has fired 67 goals in 165 matches in all competitions for his current club over the past four years.

Luring him down to the fourth tier would be a huge statement of intent by Parkinson’s side, but there are said to be other clubs higher up the football pyramid in the frame for his signature.

Danny Ward – free agent

His deal at Huddersfield Town expires at the end of the month and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension. He would inject more experience into Wrexham’s ranks and could be a shrewd addition.

Ward, who is 31-years-old, has played 393 matches so far in his career and has found the net 73 times.