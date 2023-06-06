29-year-old’s transfer stance deals blow to Bristol City after recent hopes of deal

Bristol City have ended their interest in Joe Bryan after the player decided he would prefer to keep playing abroad, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol City had Bryan on the books for his entire playing career until 2018. He came through the club’s youth ranks and featured 230 times for the Robins across all competitions, eventually moving onto Fulham.

His time at Craven Cottage is nearing an end though and City looked to be in a strong position to bring him back. Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Stoke City, Swansea City and Cardiff City were all keen, but the Robins were confident of reuniting with Bryan.

Now though, a new report from Bristol Live has seemingly brought an end to the hopes of a romantic move back to Ashton Gate.

They state that Bristol City are now looking elsewhere after Bryan made it clear he would like to keep playing abroad after a season on loan with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

A blow for Bryan’s suitors…

Bristol City and the other sides who were keen on signing Bryan this summer look as though they’ll have to turn their attentions elsewhere amid the player’s recent decision. He has spent the vast majority of his career playing on these shores and after getting a taste of European action with Nice, it seems the prospect of continuing his career abroad is an attractive one.

No doubt that if there was a change of mind, Bryan would likely have some good options on these shores. However, it seems another new challenge awaits the left-sided star after these new developments.

With Nice, Bryan played 10 times across all competitions. He managed a goal and an assist in the process, with both contributions coming in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.