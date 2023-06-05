Wolves ready to loan out versatile prodigy as Port Vale, Burton Albion eye moves

Port Vale and Burton Albion are both showing interest in Wolves youngster Dexter Lembikisa, according to Darren Witcoop.

Port Vale and Burton Albion are both gearing up for League One football again after staving off the drop this time around.

The Valiants ended the campaign in 18th and will be led by Andy Crosby on a permanent basis, while the Brewers survived comfortably in the end, finishing 15th under Dino Maamria after a dismal start to the campaign.

Now, Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said the two could be set to do battle in the transfer market.

Reporting on Twitter, Witcoop writers that both Port Vale and Burton Albion are keen on signing Wolves defender Lembikisa on loan. The Premier League side are keen to send the 19-year-old out on a temporary basis this summer and interest is already emerging.

Jamaican international Lembikisa can play as a full-back on either side as well as in defensive midfield.

A useful addition for both sides…

Of course, it awaits to be seen just how Lembikisa’s situation pans out and if more interest will emerge. But, he’d be a welcome signing for both Vale and the Brewers this summer.

The former will have just Mal Benning and Dan Jones available in the full-back positions though there are academy options at both full-back and wing-back that could be looked at. As for the latter, a string of full-backs are moving on and Zac Ashworth’s loan is ending, opening the door for new additions.

The key for Lembikisa will be heading to a club where’s going to get regular minutes. He’s shown his promise in youth football and the time has come for him to have a starting role in the EFL, so whoever can offer him the most game time could find an advantage in this transfer battle.