West Brom backroom figure is an option for Stoke City as Potters overhaul continues

West Brom’s Head of Recruitment Ian Pearce is a possible option for Stoke City as they make changes to the recruitment team at the bet365 Stadium, reports StokeonTrent Live.

Pearce, 49, was a player for the likes of Chelsea, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham, and Fulham. He had a brief spell in coaching before joining Brighton & Hove Albion as a scout in 2014, then joining West Brom as their Head of Recruitment in 2018.

He’s since overseen some decent signings at The Hawthorns including names like Matheus Pereira, and last summer the free signings of John Swift and Jed Wallace.

Now though, StokeonTrent Live have revealed that Stoke City could poach Pearce from their Championship rivals as the Potters continue to make off-field changes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pete Smith writes that Stoke are ‘believed to be in the final stages of reshaping their recruitment department’, and that the club having been undergoing behind-the-scenes changes since the arrival of Ricky Martin as technical director towards the end of last year – head of football operations Andy Cousins is reportedly set for for Chelsea.

Smith adds that Pearce ‘has emerged as a possible candidate’ for Stoke City’s recruitment overhaul.

Pearce to become a Potter?

Pearce has done a decent job at West Brom. They’ve made their share of poor signings over the past few seasons but so has every club, and Pearce could well be enticed by the long-term project at the bet365 Stadium.

West Brom seem to be in a bit of a mess right now. They look to be going about their own overhaul but it doesn’t look like such a positive one, despite the exit of the divisive Ron Gourlay as club CEO.

This is certainly alarming news for West Brom who also have interest in their head coach Carlos Corberan. Stoke City have little over a week to finalise their recruitment team before the summer transfer window opens, with this summer looking set to be a positive one for the Potters.