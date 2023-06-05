‘We have to invest’ – Cardiff City boss makes exciting summer transfer claim

Cardiff City’s new boss Erol Bulut has spoken out about the club’s need for new signings this summer in an interview with Wales Online.

Cardiff City unveiled their new manager at the weekend, with Bulut taking over from Sabri Lamouchi in the dugout, and the 48-year-old has wasted no time in discussing the club’s summer plans.

The Bluebirds were active in the transfer window last summer, bringing in 17 new faces between June and September, the majority of which arrived on free transfers.

However, their lowly 21st placed finish has prompted new boss Bulut to state he feels they need ‘eight to 10’ new signings to compete in the Championship next season.

Speaking to Wales Online, he outlined where Cardiff City need to improve and how best to bolster their squad.

“In attacking, we have to invest, in my opinion. Also in the midfield. Attacking is not only wingers, strikers, No.10. This will start from the back, from the goalkeeper,” he said.

“We have some players in our hand. We will have to discuss about that. Some players we will have to search and make a start. I think from the club, their contracts are finished, seven of them.

“I have to see the players in training for the first 10 days to decide if they are players we will keep. I think around eight to 10 players can be possible.

“It will be a mix [of players from Britain and Europe], because the last few years it was British. So, not on the European market. In the European market there are good players, so we will search from them and bring that kind of players in to have that kind of success.”

Although investment in the squad has been relatively positive in recent seasons, the quality on the pitch has not. Not only does Bulut need to make sure the investment is right, but the performances need to match or exceed their transfer activity considerably.

As he states, their recruitment has been very British-focused, with just one of their 19 signings from last season coming from outside of England and Scotland with Jamilu Collins arriving from Germany. Their model may need to change, and investing in European talent could be a good option.

Their priority has to be a goalscorer. Simply, the difference between a top half finish and fighting for their lives once again will be determined by the amount of goals a team scores, and a new striker will be vital if they are to avoid a relegation battle this time around.