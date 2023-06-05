Sunderland’s pursuit of Birmingham City talent Jobe Bellingham hits another roadblock

Sunderland’s reported signing of Birmingham City talent Jobe Bellingham has seemingly been imminent for a few weeks now, but the move has hit another roadblock.

The 17-year-old made 22 Championship appearances in the 2022/23 season for Birmingham City. He impressed, and Sunderland looked set to add him to their own ranks ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

Reports just last week revealed that Sunderland were closing in on the signing of the Birmingham City talent, who had apparently agreed a four-year deal with the Black Cats, who are said to be paying much less than the £3million price tag that had been reported earlier in the month.

Now though, Simon Jones has revealed on his transfer confidential for Daily Mail that Sunderland have been told to up their offer for Bellingham. Jones writes that the Black Cats will ‘need to raise their offer’ for Bellingham, having only offered around £1million for his services.