Sunderland handed boost in chase for Australian starlet despite new Crystal Palace interest

Sunderland target Nectarios Triantis is also wanted by Crystal Palace but the Australian wants to play under Tony Mowbray, according to the Daily Mail.

Sunderland are seemingly on the lookout for more new prodigies and one who has been linked of late is centre-back Triantis.

The 20-year-old has had a thoroughly impressive breakthrough with A-League side Central Coast Mariners and last week, it was claimed that the grand final against Melbourne City would be his last for the club ahead of a move to Wearside.

Triantis and Central Coast won that game 6-1 and now, new claims have emerged over the young defender’s situation.

The Daily Mail states that Crystal Palace are also showing an interest in Triantis. However, he would have to go out on loan if he made a move to Selhurst Park and he’s keen to play under Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray, seemingly giving them the upper-hand in the chase for a £500,000 deal.

More than an eye-catching name…

Nectarios Triantis is certainly an eye-catching name but over in Australia, he’s been drawing attention for far more than that. He’s tipped for a big future with the national team having captained the U20s and since emerging on the first-team picture this season, no one has been able to dislodge him from the starting XI.

There are a couple of things that will be ironed out under a great developer like Mowbray. For example, some rashness in trying to win the ball back and coming out of defence. However, on the ball, he’s got everything a modern-day centre-back needs.

He’s composed with the ball at his feet and his passing out from the back is strong. Triantis looks like a seriously promising player and could make for a great signing for Sunderland if they’re able to get a deal wrapped up.

It’s no secret that the Black Cats need more options at the heart of defence and Triantis would mark a great start to an important transfer window.