Stoke City submit bid for Wolves man, player is reportedly valued at £2m by club

Stoke City have ‘submitted a bid’ for Wolves centre-back Dion Sanderson, reports Football Insider.

Sanderson, 23, spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Birmingham City where he featured 31 times in the Championship. He proved himself to be a key player for a Blues side that eventually finished in 17th place of the table, and recent reports have revealed that the club are pursuing a permanent move for the Englishman.

But it was also revealed last week that Stoke City wanted to sign Sanderson in January, with the Potters having retained their interest going into this summer’s transfer window.

And now, Football Insider have revealed that Alex Neil’s side have submitted a bid to sign Sanderson from Wolves, who is reportedly valued at around £2million by his parent club.

Stoke City are in for a busy summer transfer window and defensive signings could be one of Neil’s top priorities, with the Potters having let go of Phil Jagielka and Morgan Fox going into the pre-season.

Sanderson to Stoke…

Sanderson certainly seems like the type of player that Stoke might try to recruit this summer. He’s young and full of potential, and he proved himself in the Championship last season too.

And he’ll surely be eager to start playing regularly and for a permanent team too, given how many loan teams he’s played for in the past few years.

Stoke have relied quite heavily on loan players at times in the past, maybe even in the second half of last season. But if they can bring in Sanderson on a permanent deal then it would be a very shrewd signing going forward – at the same time though, it would be a huge blow for Birmingham City if they lost out on Sanderson.

Wolves could yet see a bidding war commence for Sanderson and that could drive a couple of teams out of the running – more likely Birmingham City than Stoke.