Southampton’s 2022 signing eyed by Newcastle United

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been shortlisted as a potential transfer target by Newcastle United, as per The Telegraph (via Geordie Boot Boys).

Southampton are set to see a number of star players move on following their relegation to the Championship and among those who could head for pastures new is defensive midfielder Lavia.

The Belgian prodigy only signed from Manchester City last summer but after making a good impression in a struggling side, he’s been heavily linked with a move back up to the Premier League this summer.

Now, new reports have claimed Newcastle United are the latest to show interest in the 19-year-old. The Magpies are keen to add a new defensive midfielder to their ranks and Lavia is among the names admired by the club, according to The Telegraph (via Geordie Boot Boys).

Lavia played 34 times across all competitions for the Saints last season and is under contract until 2027.

1 of 10 Which stadium is bigger? Craven Cottage Turf Moor

Destined for a move away?

Lavia has been drawing a wide range of interest in the weeks after the season’s end and unless he makes a move away in the early stages of the window, it feels as though speculation will persist all summer long.

He’s someone that could be a real star in the Championship and he’d thrive in the possession-based system of inbound manager Russell Martin. However, such is his promise, it feels unlikely that he drops into the Championship.

Where he ends up remains to be seen, but it feels unlikely that he’ll be donning Southampton colours next season.

Newcastle United certainly have the finances to secure his services too but it awaits to be seen if their rumoured interest develops into anything concrete as time passes.