Southampton man was ‘keen to move on in January’ and could ‘push’ for summer exit amid growing PL interest

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says that Southampton’s Romeo Lavia was keen to leave the club in January, and that he might now push for a summer move following the Saints’ Premier League relegation.

Lavia, 19, joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer. The Saints paid a reported £14million fee for the Belgian who went on to play 29 times in the 2022/23 Premier League season which ended in relegation for Southampton, who now look likely to lose a number of players in this summer’s transfer window.

Recent reports have revealed that Liverpool have registered their interest in Lavia ahead of the summer, with Arsenal also in the running. Manchester City are said to have a buy-back clause worth £40million whilst TalkSPORT recently revealed that Chelsea are set to turn their attentions towards signing Lavia among others this summer.

And speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT reporter Crook has given some insight into Lavia’s situation at St Mary’s, saying:

“I’m told he was really keen to move on in January. It’s been suggested that maybe he might wait and see what Man City do because they’ve got that buy-back option. I’m not sure about that. I think if he can get a Premier League club and a big one this summer, then he’ll push for it.”

What next for Lavia?

Lavia certainly seems to have options ahead of the summer. He showed a lot of potential in the Premier League last summer and Southampton look set for the inevitable relegation clear-out, so expect Lavia’s name to be in transfer headlines a lot this summer.

This buy-back clause that City have could make things a bit difficult. Southampton and Lavia too could be holding out to see if City trigger that option, and the other interest clubs could be waiting on that as well as that could largely dictate how much Southampton will command for Lavia this summer.

It seems like he’s keen to move on though and with the Saints in need of some summer funding to ready themselves for the 2023/24 Championship campaign, they might not make Lavia’s exit so difficult this summer.