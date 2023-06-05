Sheffield Wednesday hold interest in versatile League One star

Sheffield Wednesday have out of contract defender Regan Poole on their radar, as per a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday will be in the market for new recruits this summer as they gear up for a return to Championship action.

Their defensive ranks could do with replenishing too. Ben Heneghan is moving on at the end of his contract, as are full-backs Jack Hunt and Jaden Brown. It means a busy window awaits for those at Hillsborough and now, it has been claimed that one potential addition on their radar is Regan Poole.

The Star states that Wednesday are interested in the 24-year-old, who will become a free agent this summer when his Lincoln City deal runs out.

Poole has been a standout player for the Imps and arguably one of their most important. He played 56 times across the 2022/23 campaign, captaining the side on a number of occasions and playing as a right wing-back or centre-back.

A perfect signing?

While it remains to be seen whether or not Sheffield Wednesday’s rumoured interest develops into anything serious, Poole looks like an ideal addition to their defensive department.

He’s an option as both a centre-back and wing-back and has even operated as a defensive midfielder before. That versatility will be key over the course of a demanding Championship season.

Not only that, but Poole is a player ready to step up to the second-tier, and where better to do that than a club also on the move back up to the division. Their ambitions and trajectories both match and as he’s available on a free transfer, the ex-Manchester United man won’t break the bank either.

Poole won’t be short of suitors, but Hillsborough could be a great place for him to take the next step in his career.