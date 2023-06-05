Ruben Selles discusses future after Southampton exit with surprise Championship claim made

Axed Southampton boss Ruben Selles has spoken out on his time at the club, and his plans for the future.

Selles has had an interesting coaching career to date. The 39-year-old has worked in various roles throughout Europe, acting as a fitness coach, a data analyst, and an assistant manager at several different clubs.

His breakthrough was with Valencia where he worked as the U18s coach. Then came a no.2 role at FC Copenhagen before he landed the same role at St Mary’s, assistant managing Ralph Hasenhutll before eventually landing the managerial job after Nathan Jones’ brief time in charge.

Selles oversaw 17 games in total, winning just two of them and seeing the Saints relegated from the Premier League. Southampton are now thought to be closing in on the appointment of Swansea City boss Russell Martin, but Selles has revealed how his time at the club came to an end, and how he’d have liked to stay in charge of the club going into the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

He said in an interview with European outlet Tipsbladet (via Sport Witness):

“After the match against Brighton (3-1 defeat on May 21st) they called me in for a meeting the next day, where they told me that they wanted to go in a different direction. I respect that and it is the club’s decision.

“I would have liked to have stayed and continued with the project, because I now know everything in Southampton. I know the players, what personnel we need for the coaching staff, the environment and the country. But again, it’s not my decision. They made a different decision and I respect that.”

Selles though could be in line for a hasty return to football. He went on to say:

“I have already spoken to clubs in England and Spain. Let’s see who is interested in talking to me and starting a project together.”

Tipsbladet go on to mention that Selles has been in dialogue with Championship clubs, as well as teams from USA, Mexico, and Spain.

1 of 10 Which stadium is bigger? Craven Cottage Turf Moor

What next for Selles?

Selles is certainly an experienced and versatile name in football. He has a wealth of experience in different aspects of the game, but his managerial stock may not be so high after his time in charge of Southampton.

The Saints’ relegation certainly wasn’t his fault. And he may well have been a steady bet to take the club into next season given the fact that he knows the current crop of players, but Southampton look to be keen on a more Championship-experienced coach.

Selles won’t be short of job offers going into the summer. A move abroad seems more likely than a managerial position in England, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see where he goes next.