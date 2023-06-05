QPR man to join Championship rivals in £1m deal – medical today

QPR defender Rob Rickie will undergo a medical with Bristol City today ahead of a £1m move, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Reports emerged last week claiming Bristol City had opened talks over a swoop for QPR centre-back Dickie.

The 27-year-old has a year left on his contract in West London and with the Robins eyeing defensive recruits, it seems discussions have progressed quickly. Daily Telegraph reporter McGrath has said on Twitter that Dickie is set to undergo a medical with the Robins today.

He’ll sign for Bristol City in a deal worth £1m and while the R’s hoped he would stay onboard, it seems his contract situation didn’t help matters.

Dickie heads for the exit door after playing 129 times for QPR across all competitions. He’s been with the club since 2020 and has been a mainstay in the side following his move from Oxford United but after three years, it seems he’s heading for pastures new.

A new start for Dickie…

There was a time where Dickie was one of the Championship’s standout centre-backs and while he struggled more over the 2022/23 campaign, there weren’t many QPR players who could say they enjoyed a particularly strong individual season.

He’s shown how important he can be for the R’s when he’s at his best and if he can get back to the peak of his powers, he could prove a great signing for Nigel Pearson and Bristol City.

With his contract up next summer though, a move now at least sees QPR recoup some funds for him. That will hopefully be reinvested back into the playing squad but time will tell if that’s the case. Dickie will need to be replaced though, so it will be hoped that a suitable signing can be made to cover for his impending exit.