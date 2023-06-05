Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers keen on 14-goal/assist star

Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers are all interested in out of contract AFC Wimbledon man Ethan Chislett, according to Football Insider.

South African midfielder Chislett sees his AFC Wimbledon contract expire this summer, though new terms have been offered.

The 23-year-old managed 11 goals and three assists over the 2022/23 campaign, playing in a range of roles for Johnnie Jacksons’s Dons. He mainly played centrally as an attacking or central midfielder but was also deployed out on the left and right-wing.

Now, with his contract nearing an end, Chislett is said to be drawing League One interest.

Football Insider claims that Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers are all keen on Chislett. They’re all said to be racing for his signature as he prepares for the possibility of leaving Plough Lane when his deal expires.

Durban-born Chislett joined from Aldershot Town in August 2020 and has played 123 times for the Dons across all competitions since.

Heading for League One?

Chislett was a key player for Jackson last season and with his contract running down, it isn’t a surprise that his situation is catching the eye. He could be a really shrewd addition to any of Portsmouth, Bolton or Wycombe and is arguably ready to step back up to the third-tier after dropping down a division with AFC Wimbledon last year.

He offers a goal threat from midfielder and his ability to play in a range of roles through the middle or out wide will make him a valuable asset wherever he plies his trade next season.

Keeping Chislett could prove vital for the Dons as they look to push back towards the top-end of the table but with interest emerging from some big League One sides, they could have their work cut out in their efforts to secure his services beyond this summer.