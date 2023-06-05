Manchester City closing in on move for Sunderland teenager

Sunderland academy goalkeeper Toby Bell is closing in on a move to Manchester City, according to The Secret Scout.

Sunderland’s youth academy has produced a whole host of top players over the years. Some have gone onto bigger things elsewhere while others have broken into the first-team on Wearside.

The development of young players has emerged as one of the Black Cats’ priorities under new ownership but now, it is claimed that one of their prized youngsters is closing in on a move away.

According to The Secret Scout, U14s goalkeeper Toby Hill is closing in on a move to Premier League giants Manchester City.

🚨 Understand Man City are closing in on the signing of highly rated Sunderland U14 keeper Toby Bell #MCFC 🔵 Boom 💥 🔜 More here https://t.co/qoTHDLKDT4 pic.twitter.com/fwPHTlgVMn — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 5, 2023

Manchester City often look to snap up young stars to bring into their youth setup with the very best going onto make senior breakthroughs either with the club or out on loan. Should a move from Sunderland go through, Hill will be hoping to follow that same path.

Another promising Sunderland youngster…

Sunderland might have hoped that Hill could continue his development under their watch and while they could lose a promising young player here, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Black Cats.

Manchester City’s swoop for the prodigy once again shows the good work being done by those at the Academy of Light. They’re developing high quality youngsters and it will be hoped that they can continue to do so over the years to come.

It marks another promising goalkeeper to emerge from their ranks too. Jordan Pickford has gone on to become England’s number one since making a name for himself at Sunderland and current number one Anthony Patterson could be on a similar trajectory.

Sunderland will be keen to continue their production of top talents over the 2023/24 campaign after a strong first season back in the Championship.