Leicester City manager latest: Foxes’ first choice looks clear, but Dean Smith future remains not so

Leicester City’s managerial situation remains somewhat unclear as the Foxes prepare for life back in the Football League.

Dean Smith was appointed on a short-term basis earlier in the year. He eventually oversaw the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League but last week it was revealed that the former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss was set to hold talks with the Leicester hierarchy to decide his next steps.

Some of the Leicester City players are reportedly keen to see a change in manager this summer, with the club having been linked with a few names going into the summer.

The latest on the Leicester City manager front…

All three of the recently-relegated Premier League clubs are looking for new managers ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Leeds United are hogging most of the headlines right now with several in and out-of-work managers being linked with the Elland Road vacancy, whilst Southampton are thought to be closing in on the appointment of Swansea City boss Russell Martin. Daily Mail though say that the Foxes were admirers of Martin before Southampton made their move.

For Leicester, two names are being more closely linked than others right now, one of them being another former Villa boss in Steven Gerrard.

The Sun revealed over the weekend that the former Liverpool and England midfielder is the latest name to emerge on Leicester City’s managerial shortlist, and also that the 43-year-old would bring former Foxes midfielder Gary McAllister with him to the King Power should he land the manager’s job.

Leeds United are also said to be considering a move for Gerrard.

And the other name being mentioned alongside the Leicester vacancy is Graham Potter. The former Brighton and Chelsea boss is a name in-demand following his brief spell in charge at Stamford Bridge last season, with Leicester seemingly the most keen on appointing him this summer.

It was revealed at the end of last week that Leicester have made contact with Potter for a second time after previously trying to bring him in following his time at Chelsea. The Foxes are reportedly ready to ‘throw big money’ at the 48-year-old in a bid to get him in the dugout in time for the 2023/24 season.

Potter is another name on Leeds’ shortlist, and French side Nice are said to have an interest n the Englishman, though their interest is reportedly fading.

So for Leicester, everything seems a bit up in the air right now. Smith seemingly remains in contention to lead Leicester into next season despite the club being linked with new potential bosses, which might suggest that Smith is a back-up option for Leicester should they fail to land Potter or Gerrard.

Potter though seems to be the Foxes’ first-choice appointment going into the summer.