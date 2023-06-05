Leicester City battling Wolves for departing Aston Villa prodigy

Leicester City are alongside Wolves in eyeing Aston Villa midfielder Arjan Raikhy, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Leicester City are gearing up for life back in the Championship after their extended spell in the Premier League came to an end.

The Foxes will likely lose a whole host of key players but they will have their eyes on some potential additions too. They might have to be shrewd though given the financial impacts relegation can have on a side, especially given that City have already been keeping the pursestrings tight over the last year.

Now, the Daily Mail has claimed that Leicester have departing Aston Villa midfielder Raikhy in their sights.

The club reportedly brought the 20-year-old midfielder in on trial last month and are seemingly keen on keeping him for good, although they face competition from fellow midlands outfit Wolves in the battle for his services.

Aston Villa are yet to make Raikhy’s exit official but the report says he has indeed been released.

A shrewd addition?

These sorts of shrewd signings could be more commonplace for Leicester City this summer as they look to build a squad ready to challenge for promotion whilst keeping the costs down. Raikhy has senior experience to his name having spent time on loan with Grimsby Town and Stockport County but much of his game time as been with Villa at U18 and U21 levels.

He mainly plays a central midfielder but can sit deeper in a defensive midfield role too. He’s also played on the left and right before, so that versatility could make him a valuable player to have on the books at the King Power.

Given his limited senior experience, you would feel that the 20-year-old may be an addition for the academy setup but plenty of young players have broken through with the Foxes before and held down senior roles. Raikhy would be hopeful of doing the same if a move materialises.