Leeds United scouted Cardiff City loan man last season, report claims

Leeds United scouts watched striker Sory Kaba in action last season, claims Football League World.

Kaba, 28, spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Cardiff City from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland. The 14-cap Guinea striker went on to feature 17 times in the Champisonhip, scoring eight goals.

He helped fire a struggling Bluebirds side to Championship safety but his future remains unclear, with his Cardiff loan spell having come to an end and with just a year remaining on his Midtjylland contract.

But an emerging report from Football League World has claimed that Leeds United scouts watched Kaba in action during the 2022/23 season. The same report goes on to say that the Whites are ‘keeping tabs’ on kaba, but that it’s unclear whether or not they’ll make a move for the striker, with ‘multiple targets currently being weighed up’ as they prepare for the 2023/24 Championship season.

Leeds’ interest in Kaba…

It’s certainly a strange link. Kaba was a relative unknown before his time at Cardiff City, which in fairness was impressive, but what the summer now holds for him is unknown.

Midtjylland may now give him a chance to impress in the pre-season and potentially look at rewarding him with a new deal. If not, then a summer sale looks likely given his contract situation and given the fact that his stock is quite high following his eight-goal haul for Cardiff in the Championship.

Expect Leeds to be in the market for attacking signings this summer as they gear up for what will be a very tough 2023/24 season. They look set to lose a number of players too, so it promises to be a busy summer at Elland Road, but whether or not Kaba is someone they try to sign in the window remains to be seen.

The transfer window officially opens on June 14th.