Leeds United could loan out 2022 signing this summer – player keen to make exit

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson could leave the club on loan this summer, a report from Football Insider has said.

Leeds United are preparing for a return to the Championship and as a result of their relegation, it seems that a whole host of players could head for the exit door this summer.

One player already linked with a move away is American attacking midfielder Aaronson. He made a promising start to life at Elland Road with some promising performances but his form tailed off and towards the end of the campaign, the 22-year-old lost his place in the starting XI.

Now, Football Insider has claimed that Aaronson could be sent out on loan by the Whites this summer.

Germany is a potential destination for the Leeds United man and it is added that he has no desire to play in the Championship, so a move away could be best for both the player and the club.

What next for Aaronson?

It feels as though a summer exit will suit all. It can be argued a season in the Championship would help Aaronson build some much-needed physicality if he’s to have a future in the Leeds United side but if the chance to play in the Bundesliga arises, few would blame him for taking that chance.

The U.S. international made a promising start to life with the Whites but as they struggled, Aaronson’s influence waned and he justifiably lost his place in the side.

At 22, there’s no doubt that there’s plenty of time for the playmaker to maximise his potential and succeed elsewhere but after a tough first season on these shores, it remains to be seen if he gets a chance to revive his career in Leeds United colours.