Latest Sunderland news: Prospect set for PL move, Black Cats want Euro midfielder + more

Sunderland will be hard at work in this summer’s transfer window, as the Black Cats look to build upon their solid 2022/23 campaign.

Rumours linking players with a summer move to the Stadium of Light have started to surface as we edge closer to the start of the transfer window. And one player being linked is Dutch midfielder Thom Haye.

Haye played a crucial role for Heerenveen last season, making 33 appearances and finding the net three times in the process. However, the Dutchman is now reportedly surplus to requirements with the Eredivisie club with Sunderland said to be among the sides looking to potentially secure his services for next season.

Another name currently being linked with Tony Mowbray’s side is Australian starlet Nectarios Triantis. The promising defender stood-out in the heart of defence for Central Coast Mariners, making 25 appearances in the A-League last season. Triantis has reportedly agreed terms with the Black Cats as Sunderland look to strike up a permanent deal, but a recent press conference (via Chronicle Live) in which Triantis seemed to maintain his loyalty to the Coasties has ignited an air of uncertainty around the move.

Elsewhere, there’s suggestions that a couple of Sunderland players could be on their way out this summer.

Sunderland star Jack Clarke could be playing his football somewhere else next season, with the winger reportedly attracting interest from a number of top flight clubs. Clarke played an instrumental role for the Black Cats last season, scoring nine goals and picking up 12 assists in the Championship. Burnley, Brentford, and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested with Clarke’s price tag reportedly standing at £15million.

Lastly, Premier League giants Manchester City are supposedly closing in on a deal for youth prospect Toby Bell. The highly-rated goalkeeper has impressed during his time in the Sunderland set-up, with the Citizens looking to snap the youngster up in the hopes of turning him into a top talent.