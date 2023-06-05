Latest Derby County news: Striker and defensive duo on radar, rival transfer interest + more

Derby County will be hoping that they can claw themselves out of League One next season under Paul Warne.

Derby County just missed out on the play-offs last term on the final day of the campaign and will be looking to bolster their ranks over the next couple of months.

Midfielder Jason Knight has been linked with a move away with Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny telling The Sun (via Derby Telegraph), Kenny said: “He’s another one on the verge of a move now. A lot of clubs want to buy Jason, which will be good for him, to get back to playing at a level higher than League One.”

However, these comments have come as a surprise to the club with BBC Sport Derby pouring cold water on the chances of the 22-year-old leaving anytime soon.

We're told that Derby County are surprised by comments made by Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny in relation to Jason Knight's future. Kenny suggested Knight is "on the verge" of leaving the club, something Derby say is innacurate. #DCFC pic.twitter.com/lvmuuKPjxC — BBC Sport Derby (@BBCDerbySport) June 4, 2023

It appears defensive reinforcements are on the agenda for Derby this summer. Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that they want to sign Curtis Nelson following his exit from Blackpool and that they remain keen on Sonny Bradley after his departure from Luton Town. The latter has just helped the Hatters win promotion to the Premier League.

The Rams are said to be interested in Cambridge United striker Harvey Knibbs but face competition from Championship pair Huddersfield Town and Bristol City, according to Football Insider. The forward’s contract with the U’s expires at the end of the month and he is due to become a free agent.

Warne’s side will need to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to land Idris El Mizouni from Ipswich Town. The midfielder is now wanted by Aberdeen, Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle after his impressive loan stint at Leyton Orient, as per TWTD, with Derby still mentioned as a potential suitor in the report as well.