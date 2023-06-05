James Maddison latest: Romano revelation and price tag uncertainty as Arsenal and Newcastle United forge two-horse race to sign Leicester City man

Leicester City’s James Maddison looks set to be one of the more high-profile player transfers this summer.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his Leicester City contract, and with the Foxes having been relegated from the Premier League, Maddison’s summer departure looks inevitable.

Several teams have so far been linked with a move for the Englishman. Arsenal and Spurs have been mentioned, with Newcastle United cropping up in headlines too.

It comes after another impressive Premier League campaign from Maddison in which he scored 10 goals and assisted nine more in 30 league outings for the Foxes, despite them finishing in 18th place of the table.

What’s the latest on Maddison’s future?

At the end of last week, Football Insider revealed that Newcastle United are now the front-runners to sign Maddison this summer.

It comes after the Magpies tried and failed to sign him last summer, with Football Insider saying last week that Eddie Howe’s side were ‘close to a breakthrough in negotiations’ with Maddison.

The same report also played down Spurs’ chances of signing Maddison this summer, saying that the club’s managerial uncertainty was hindering their summer transfer plans – Spurs though are now thought to be close to appointing Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Further discussing the matter, Fabrizio Romano discussed Maddison’s future on his Here We Go Podcast last week (via tbrfootball), and he had this to say on the Leicester City man:

“Maddison is 100% leaving the club. Let me mention Newcastle because Newcastle love the player, Newcastle really appreciate him, they are in the race again and he is another player appreciated by Arsenal, these two clubs are interested in the situation of Maddison and I’m sure there will be a fight for this player.”

So it seems like Arsenal and Newcastle are quickly forging a two-horse race to sign Maddison this summer, and they could yet buy him for cheaper than this apparent £50million price tag that’s been mentioned in the media.

According to The Athletic, Maddison is more likely to be sold for a fee closer to the £40million mark this summer. It’ll surely further entice the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United, and it could safeguard Leicester City who won’t want to risk losing Maddison for nothing next summer.

What next for Maddison?

It’s a waiting game for Maddison. He certainly seems up for sale this summer and Leicester look ready to part ways, so it’s down to the buying clubs to put their offers on the table, and then it’s down to Leicester to work out the best deal for them.

Maddison looks set to secure a huge career move this summer.