Influential Leeds United man emerges on Nottingham Forest’s transfer radar

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is an early target for Nottingham Forest, according to the Daily Mail.

It was a season to forget for Leeds United but one player who earned positive reviews was American midfielder Adams. He wasn’t able to stop the rot as the Whites fell towards relegation but when he was forced to the sidelines in March, his absence was really felt.

The 24-year-old played 26 times across all competitions, holding down the starting role in defensive midfield when fit.

Ahead of the summer, a whole host of players have already drawn interest and now, the Daily Mail claims Adams could be wanted back in the Premier League.

They claim that Nottingham Forest are considering Adams as a potential transfer target. Despite the busy summer last time out, Forest are keen to add more new faces to their ranks and the Leeds United ace is one in the thinking of those at the City Ground.

Another on the move?

Transfer speculation has been rife since Leeds’ relegation was confirmed and it could be that some move on sooner rather than later. While it will be hoped that some influential players will stay on, early exits would give the Whites ample time to find replacements, though they could do with a new manager before fresh faces start coming in.

It feels likely that Adams heads elsewhere as arguably, he’s one of the few who have seen their stock increase amid Leeds’ struggles.

He displayed leadership and determination in the middle of the park for United. Adams proved a reliable figure in possession too, keeping things short and simple more often than not.

It awaits to be seen if Forest’s interest develops into anything more serious but it won’t come as a surprise if further top-flight links emerge over the coming weeks and months.