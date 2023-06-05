Hull City want to re-sign 22/23 loan player, journalist says he’s free to leave parent club

Hull City want to re-sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly this summer, with the Irishman ‘free to leave’ the south coast club, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Connolly, 23, is a product of the Brighton youth academy. The striker has had spells on loan with Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Venezia, and Hull City, with his spell at the MKM Stadium being his most recent.

Liam Rosenior brought Connolly to Hull City on loan in January and he’d go on to feature five times in the league, scoring twice, but seeing his time at the club blighted by a foot injury.

Rosenior was previously reported to be keen on re-signing Connolly again this summer and now Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that the Tigers are in fact keen on a reunion, with Connolly apparently free to leave parent club Brighton.

Witcoop also adds that Brighton are expecting strong Championship interest in Connolly this summer