Exeter City target handed new Bolton Wanderers deal

Reported Exeter City target Josh Sheehan has signed a new contract with fellow League One side Bolton Wanderers, as announced by the Trotters’ official club website.

Exeter City were keen on luring the midfielder down to Devon this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, but will now have to look elsewhere for signings under Gary Caldwell.

Sheehan, who is 28-years-old, has put pen-to-paper on a fresh two-year deal with Bolton and will now stay with the North West outfit until June 2025.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this month and he was set to become a free agent. However, he remains part of Ian Evatt’s plans as the Trotters aim to get promoted to the Championship after losing in the play-off semi-finals to Barnsley over two legs last term.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Shame for Exeter City

Sheehan would have been a useful option for Exeter in the middle of the park. He is an experienced player who injects quality into Bolton’s midfield department.

The Wales international started his career at Swansea City and went on to play once for their first-team before loan spells away at Yeovil Town and Newport County to boost his development. He ended up signing for the latter on a permanent basis in 2017 and spent four years with the South Wales club, scoring eight goals in 154 outings, before his switch up north.

Sheehan has played 56 games for Evatt’s side and has found the net six times. They will be relieved that they haven’t lost him to a league rival, even if Exeter would be able to offer him a starting spot every week.

The Grecians are preparing for their first full campaign under Caldwell’s guidance and he will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad. He replaced Matt Taylor during last season after their former boss left for Rotherham United in the Championship.