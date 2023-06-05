‘Every player has a price’ – Jack Clarke’s agent speaks out amid PL interest in Sunderland star

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has been attracting attention from the top flight, and his agent Ian Harte has spoken to The i about the rumours.

Sunderland fell at the second to last hurdle, losing to Luton Town over two legs in the play-off semi-final. But getting into the top six is a huge feat regardless, especially considering they had only been promoted from League One the season before.

An integral part to their success was winger Clarke. The 22-year-old signed for the Black Cats in the summer, and went on to score 11 goals and register a further 13 assists, and so it comes as no surprise to see him linked with a move back to the top flight.

Having signed for Spurs back in 2019, the wide man played just four times in the first-team, and did not make a single appearance in the Premier League. His agent Harte suggested he is happy at the Stadium of Light, but admitted every player has a price.

“Jack loves it at Sunderland and he’s got three years [of his contract] left,” he told The i.

“Of course I can’t control what other clubs are going to do. If other clubs contact Sunderland that’s unfortunately out of my control.

“I think every player, no matter what league you’re in, has a price and no matter what club you’re at if a club is happy with it they’ll take it.”

His agent’s confirmation that Clarke loves it at Sunderland is strong confirmation that he will be hard pushed to leave. He is enjoying his football and is getting a consistent run in the starting eleven and will hope to go one better with the Black Cats next season.

Having settled in very quickly at the Stadium of Light it is likely he will want to continue where he is, but the promise of Premier League football is enough to turn anyone’s head, and if a bid comes in which matches or exceeds Sunderland’s valuation, Clarke could just as quickly want to depart.

As Harte states, he may love playing at Sunderland, but every player has their price. It will certainly be interesting to see if he does leave for pastures new or whether he stays put, I expect to see this one rumble on right until Deadline Day.