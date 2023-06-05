Euro club could make move for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres when big money PSG transfer is finalised, report suggests

Sporting CP are keen on Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, and Sporting’s imminent sale of Manuel Ugarte to PSG will give them funding to move for Gyokeres, according to reports.

Gyokeres, 25, has a number of suitors in England and abroad as we move into the summer transfer window. The Swedish striker enjoyed another prolific season in the Championship, scoring 21 times and assisting 12 more as the Sky Blues reached the Championship play-off final.

But Luton Town came out victorious and now Gyokeres looks set to move on. Recent reports have revealed that Portuguese giants Sporting CP are the latest team to show an interest in signing Gyokeres this summer, and new revelations suggest that the Coventry man could indeed be heading to Portugal this summer.

Reports coming out of the country (via Sport Witness) say that Sporting’s imminent €60million sale of Ugarte to PSG will allow the club go in for Gyokeres this summer. Gyokeres’ reported value fluctuated throughout the 2022/23 season, though it was often reported that Coventry would command between £20million and £25million for his services.

Gyokeres to Sporting…

There’s been Premier League interest in Gyokeres for a long time. He could no doubt find a Premier League club should he fancy it this summer, but a move to Sporting might be a good shout.

The club finished 4th in the Portuguese top flight last season and will have Europa League football next season – given their struggles in the title race as well, game time will likely be readily-available for Gyokeres.

What’s more is that Sporting look set to have money. Coventry won’t want to short-sell themselves on Gyokeres and they might want a deal done early so that they can fund some of their own summer signings, so Sporting coming in for Gyokeres early on might be more beneficial for the Sky Blues.

The summer transfer window opens on June 14th.