Derby County offer contract deal to veteran ahead of next season

Derby County have offered goalkeeper Scott Loach a new contract ahead of next season, as detailed in a report by DerbyshireLive.

Derby County are keen to keep hold of the experienced stopper as they prepare for another year in League One after missing out on the play-offs last season on the final day.

Loach, who is 35-years-old, sees his current deal expire at the end of the month and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

DerbyshireLive claim he is ‘yet’ to sign the extension which suggests he is currently weighing up his next move. The veteran made the switch to Pride Park last summer and made three cup appearances last term.

Back-up between the sticks for Derby County

Loach has played over 500 games in his career to date and is a solid third choice ‘keeper to have for Derby, hence why they want him to stay. However, the decision lies with him and he needs to decide whether he is happy to remain down the pecking order or wants to chance his luck at being a number one somewhere else.

The former England youth international made his name at Watford and was on the books at Vicarage Road from 2006 to 2012. He made 163 appearances for the Hornets and played for the Hertfordshire club whilst they were in the Premier League for part of his stint there.

Loach has also had spells at Lincoln City, Ipswich Town, Notts County, Hartlepool United and Barnet in the past. He spent the year before he signed for the Rams playing in the National League for Chesterfield before landing himself a transfer two divisions higher.

Derby have a big summer ahead of them as they look to mount a promotion push next year. They have a boss in Paul Warne knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship from his time at Rotherham United.