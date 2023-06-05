Cheltenham Town joined by new club in race for Premier League attacker

Cheltenham Town will have to face competition from St Mirren if they are to sign Rob Street from Crystal Palace this summer, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 05.06.23, 06:21).

Cheltenham Town are believed to be keen on the 21-year-old, as reported by GloucestershireLive late last month, as they plot potential targets for next season in League One again.

Street, who is from Oxford, spent this past season in the third tier on loan at Shrewsbury Town to get some experience under his belt. He went on to 38 league appearances for the Shrews and chipped in with four goals and two assists.

St Mirren could now look to try and lure him up to Scotland as they eye reinforcements under former Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson. The Buddies finished 6th in the Scottish Premiership last term.

Competition for Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham will need attacking additions this summer to ensure that they can compete once again. Wade Elliott’s men finished the past campaign in 16th position and were comfortable above the drop zone.

Street would give the Gloucestershire outfit another option in forward areas and has the potential to grow and develop in the future. However, he has a big decision to make on which direction he wants his career to take now with a possible opportunity to move up to the Scottish top flight on the cards.

The youngster has been on the books of Crystal Palace for his whole career to date and turned professional back in 2020. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Eagles though and his chances of breaking into their first-team right now are slim due to the amount of options they have in his position.

Street has had loan spells away at Torquay United and Newport County in the past and showed at his most recent club Shrewsbury that he is well capable of playing at League One level.