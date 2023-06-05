Chelsea’s hefty asking price for Ian Maatsen revealed as Burnley eye summer swoop

Chelsea will command upwards of £20million for Ian Maatsen this summer, with Burnley keen on a permanent swoop for the left-back, reports Evening Standard.

Maatsen, 21, spent last season on loan at Burnley where he featured 39 times in the Championship, scoring four goals and assisting six more as he played a key role in the Clarets’ road to the title.

It’s long been reported that Vincent Kompany wants to keep hold of Maatsen going forward, and now an emerging report from Evening Standard has revealed that Maatsen’s parent club Chelsea have slapped a hefty price tag on his head.

Their report reveals that Chelsea ‘will demand in excess of £20million’ for Maatsen, and that Burnley are keen on a permanent move for Maatsen but that they will be ‘reluctant to meet Chelsea’s considerable asking price’.

The same report adds that Maatsen could yet sign an extended deal at Stamford Bridge and return to Turf Moor on loan next season – he’s currently out of contract next summer.