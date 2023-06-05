Chelsea youth star drawing Championship interest, reporter claims

Chelsea youth ace Omari Hutchinson is drawing Championship interest ahead of the summer window, as per reporter Darren Witcoop.

The Championship is a great proving ground for young players, with many top clubs sending their academy talents on loan to the second-tier before bringing them into the first-team picture in the Premier League.

Chelsea are prolific when it comes to loaning out their prospects and now, it is claimed that one who could head for the Championship is versatile attacker Hutchinson.

Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said on Twitter that the 19-year-old – who saw a winter loan to West Brom fall through – is drawing new interest from the second-tier ahead of the transfer window.

Chelsea’s highly-rated winger Omari Hutchinson could head to the Championship this summer. Hutchinson saw a January loan move collapse after West Brom looked to have beaten off rival clubs – and there is again interest in the teenager in the second-tier. #WBA #westbrom — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 5, 2023

It remains to be seen just who is keen on recruiting Hutchinson this summer, but he could be a great temporary signing. He mainly plays on the right-wing or as an attacking midfielder and managed eight goals and 10 assists in 25 games for Chelsea’s U21s during the 2022/23 season.

Ready for the Championship?

While the likes of Amad Diallo, Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh and more all flourished on loan in the Championship this season, some players come down from the Premier League and can’t quite cut it in the second-tier. Hutchinson looks well-equipped for a step into senior football, so he’ll be hoping to find his feet quickly if he does make a loan move.

He’s a goalscoring and creative threat with his willingness to run at players often causing issues for defenders but his eye for a pass has seen him impress centrally as well as out on the right.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if a bit of a battle for Hutchinson’s services ensues when the transfer window opens but time will tell just who is looking to snap him up ahead of next season.