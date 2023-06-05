Burnley could make summer swoop for £10m Manchester City ace

Burnley could make a move for Manchester City’s Sergio Gomez if the Premier League winners sign Raphael Guerreiro, as per The Sun.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has put his Manchester City links to use since arriving at Turf Moor, bringing Taylor Harwood-Bellis in on loan for the 2022/23 season while CJ Egan-Riley signed permanently last summer too.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if they come in handy this transfer window either and now, the Clarets are being linked with a fresh raid on the Citizens.

As per The Sun, the door could open for Burnley to swoop in for Spanish left-back Gomez as City eye a possible move for out of contract Borussia Dortmund star Guerreiro.

Kompany managed Gomez during his time in charge of RSC Anderlecht. He was a big hit in Belgium, managing seven goals and 15 assists in 50 games for the club, impressing at left-back before his move to these shores.

1 of 25 What was the first game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign? Huddersfield v Burnley QPR v Rotherham United Sheffield United v Watford Birmingham City v Coventry City

A position to strengthen…

While Burnley’s squad is looking pretty good as they gear up for Premier League football, left-back is one area they will need to add to. Ian Maatsen is back at parent club Chelsea following the end of his loan, leaving just Charlie Taylor as the only natural left-back.

There have been links with a permanent move for Maatsen but amid claims of a £20m price tag, the Clarets could be better off turning elsewhere.

Gomez only cost £10m last summer and it is said that Kompany could get his target if City can recoup what they paid for him. That would make it a much more affordable deal and given that Gomez has played under the Burnley boss before, this move does seem like a feasible one.

It remains to be seen if the pieces can fall into place, but Gomez to Burnley could be one to watch this summer.