Burnley and Luton Town prepared to open talks to sign Leeds United man, but Whites want him to stay

Burnley and Luton Town are ‘prepared to open talks’ to sign Leeds United’s Cody Drameh on a permanent deal, but the Whites are hoping that the full-back stays, says Fabrizio Romano.

Drameh, 21, spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Luton Town where he featured 19 times in Championship fixtures, managing two assists and helping the Hatters secure promotion to the Premier League.

Since, it’s been reported that the Hatters want to make Drameh a permanent player this summer, with Championship title-winners Burnley also said to be keen on a move for the Englishman whose parent club Leeds United were relegated to the Champisonhip on the final day of the Premier League season.

And over the weekend, Romano revealed on Twitter that Burnley and Luton are ready to open talks to sign Drameh ‘in the coming days’. Romano also revealed that Leeds ‘hope to convince’ Drameh to stay at Elland Road as they vie for an immediate return to the top flight.