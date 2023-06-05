Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City among teams showing interest in QPR attacker, report reveals

Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, and Stoke City are ‘all showing an interest’ in QPR striker Lyndon Dykes, reports Daily Mail.

Dykes, 27, joined QPR from Scottish side Livingston for an undisclosed fee in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the R’s meaning that he’s out of contract next summer, and after the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, numerous reports have suggested that the Scottish international could be leaving this summer.

And that’s been echoed by Simon Jones in his recent transfer confidential for Daily Mail. He says that the striker is ‘looking increasingly likely to depart Loftus Road’ this summer with Championship title-winners Burnley, as well as Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City all keen on a summer move.

Dykes has made 114 Championship appearances to date for QPR, scoring 28 goals along the way. Last season he featured 39 times in the league and netted eight goals as the R’s achieved a disappointing 20th place finish.

Recent reports have also revealed that Rob Dickie is set to leave, with a move to Bristol City looking nailed on.

Dykes on his way out?

Going into this summer, Dykes looked like one of the players that QPR would look to move on. He’s out of contract in a year and given the fact that QPR paid money for him, a sale this summer looked likely.

And Dykes has often struggled at QPR. In fairness, he’s scored goals in each of the three seasons he’s been at the club, and when on the pitch he gives it his all. But he’s not been the answer to QPR’s goal-scoring woes and perhaps now is the right time for him to move on.

A move to anther Championship side might be bad business for the R’s who look like they might be one of the early favourites to struggle next season.

But Gareth Ainsworth needs some money for a summer overhaul and that means the club need to sell some of their more valuable assets.

The summer transfer window opens on June 14th.