Bayer Leverkusen showing interest in signing Leeds United man on loan, report claims

According to Colombian outlet El Deportivo, Bayer Leverkusen are looking to sign Leeds United’s Luis Sinisterra on loan this summer, after the Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

Sinisterra joined the West Yorkshire side in a big-money move from Dutch side Feyenoord last summer.

Now though, El Deportivo say that Sinisterra is the latest Leeds star to be linked with a move away from Elland Road. They say that this is for economic reasons and that the 23-year-old ‘has one of the highest salaries in the side’.

El Deportivo go on to add that he will go to one of the clubs that has already shown interest in him, naming German side Bayer Leverkusen. The move though is only said to be a potential loan move.

Despite an injury-hit campaign last season, the young Colombian managed 22 games and seven goals across all competitions for what was a struggling Whites outfit. And he more than demonstrated his worth in the Premier League, scoring five goals in 19 appearances.

Thoughts…

In truth, this link is another thorn in Leeds United’s side. When fit, Sinisterra terrorised Premier League defenders with his speed and his footwork.

He is the sort of player who would take the Championship by storm should the Whites be able to keep a hold of him. An injury-plagued season last time out saw him limited in appearances, but he showed glimpses of what he is capable of.

Sinisterra is only two seasons removed from a 37-goal, 13-assist season with Feyenoord. You’d like to think this would be amplified in English football’s second tier, and that Sinisterra could fire Leeds right back to the Premier League.

Rather than allowing him to go out to Bayer Leverkusen on loan, Leeds United should be bending over backwards to do all they can to keep him at Elland Road for the 2023/24 campaign.