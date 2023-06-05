Barcelona credited with shock interest in Leeds United midfielder

Leeds United’s Marc Roca is among Barcelona’s midfield targets this summer, it has been claimed by Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Sport Witness).

Leeds United will likely see a whole host of important players move on this summer and among those recently linked with a move away is Spanish midfielder Roca.

It has already been reported that the 26-year-old is a target for La Liga outfit Real Betis. However, new claims have now emerged saying he’s also on the radar of Barcelona.

Fichajes claims that as the Catalan giants weigh up their options after Sergio Busquets’ exit, Roca is one of the many options being considered. He’d be a cheap option for Barca as they look to keep their spending down, to a certain extent anyway.

Roca played 36 times over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, chipping in with a goal and an assist in the process. He lost his place in the side under Sam Allardyce, playing just six minutes in the last three games.

A move awaits?

While it seems highly likely that Roca will be on the move this summer, it would be a real surprise if Barcelona is the destination. There can be no doubts about his pedigree and he’s performed well in La Liga before but to go from a relegated Premier League side to Barca, it would be a remarkable jump.

Roca has shown he has the tenacity and passing range to succeed at a high level but for various reasons, Leeds just couldn’t get the best out of him often enough.

Spain feels like a likely destination after his time on these shores but as Barcelona look to replace Busquets, it would be a surprise if Roca is the player they turn to.